Roughly 450 demotions announced for HFD active classified personnel, letter shows

HOUSTON - Letters were sent out Tuesday, announcing demotions for roughly 450 active and classified Houston Fire Department personnel, a letter given to KPRC showed. The letter was signed by Fire Chief Sam Pena.

The demotions were handed out in direct correlation of Proposition B, citing a "budget shortfall," according to the letter. "As a result, I am sorry to have to notify you that you will be demoted from your current rank of engineer operator to the rank of firefighter," the letter read. The demotion will be effective July 1, the letter said.

Layoff letters were sent to 220 firefighters Tuesday.

Both Turner and Pena have said that layoffs are necessary to rollout Proposition B in the 3 1/2-year time frame that is being demanded by the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association. The firefighters’ union and some council members disagree.

City and union leaders are expected to continue court-ordered mediation over the details of implementing the ordinance.



