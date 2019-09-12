Restaurant Report Card: Roaches found in Houston restaurant kitchens

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.
The Teahouse - 2089 Westheimer
Violation: Inspectors discovered multiple live roaches on the floors of the food preparation area and on the surface of the preparation tables. Temporary closure enforced.
Hartz Chicken - 1399 W. Mount Houston
Violation: Discovered several live cockroaches inside the can opener, under the storage shelves and inside the paper towel dispenser.
Reggae Hut - 4814 Almeda
Violation: “Food not safe for human consumption.” Inspectors found 30 pounds of eggs and sauces not safe for human consumption being held at temperatures above the required 41-degree limit.
Tamashi Ramen and Sushi - 2518 W. Holcombe Blvd
Violation: Brown slime found in the chute of the ice machine.
McDonald’s - 2700 S. Kirkwood
Violation: Pink slime found in the chute of the self-serve soda fountain where customers get their ice and drinks.
