Restaurant Report Card: Dead mice, roaches found in Houston kitchens

Cici’s Pizza - 10822 North Freeway - Violation: Inspectors discovered more than 10 cockroaches crawling through the kitchen. Found roaches on the service line and near the cooking oven.

KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Warren’s Inn - 307 Travis

Violation: Inspectors found “white-yellowish slime in the chute of the ice-maker machine and black residue dripping on the ice.”

Taqueria Mi Huetamo - 7640 Airline Drive

Violation: Inspectors found 10-plus live cockroaches in the kitchen. Inspectors also found rodent droppings near the water heater. The restaurant was temporarily closed until professional pest control was brought in.

Cici’s Pizza - 10822 North Freeway

Juju Tapioca - 5901 Bellaire Boulevard

Violation: Observed rodent droppings and two dead mice stuck in a glue trap near the back door of the restaurant.