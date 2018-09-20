Restaurant Report Card: Rodent waste, roaches discovered by health officials

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Tram’s Teahouse - 11201 Bellaire Blvd.

Violation: Discovered live German cockroaches, in all stages of life, throughout the kitchen. Order: eliminate those roaches.

Pepper Twins - 1915 W. Gray

Violation: Discovered 2 live roaches behind the ice machine, 1 roach near the register, 3 to 4 cockroaches and 2 baby cockroaches near the water heater and 1 live roach near the entrance to the kitchen.

Nick’s Crawfish - 11201 Bellaire Blvd.

Violation: Inspectors discovered rodent waste in the back of the kitchen and more rodent excrement in the front food service area.

Joc Stop - 7835 North Loop East

Violation: Inspectors finding “food not safe for human consumption,” namely ice. Inspectors found not just slime, but slime and dirt inside the ice machine. All ice ordered thrown out and machine ordered cleaned out.

