Protest held to boycott El Tiempo restaurant after owner takes picture with AG Jeff Sessions

HOUSTON - There is more backlash for El Tiempo after executive chef Domenic Laurenzo took a picture with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who dined at the restaurant in Houston on Friday.

It was then posted to social media. The group “Tejas Barrios” said the picture is like a slap in the face to Houston’s Latino community because of Sessions’ stance on immigration.

The group is now calling for a boycott and is holding a peaceful protest outside of the restaurant in Houston’s east end at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“I think it's something you should think twice about doing. Hosting somebody that is very much against the people that could potentially make or break your business,” said Jessica Lorena Rangel.

Laurenzo told KPRC on Saturday that it didn’t dawn on him until after he took the picture that some people might assume he approves of or agrees with Sessions’ policies or political views.

“The last thing I ever wanted to do was upset anybody. By no means was that ever the case. It's just been a huge misunderstanding,” Laurenzo said.

Rangel said an apology isn’t good enough and claims this isn’t the first time El Tiempo has hosted a pro-Trump event. She said it hosted one back in 2016.

“This isn't just a protest. It goes onto having a conversation of what exactly are his values and if he really is sorry what can we do to make sure this doesn't continue to happen,” Rangel said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.