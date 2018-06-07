Boy Scout detained after fake grenade causes security scare at Hobby Airport

HOUSTON - A checkpoint at William P. Hobby Airport was shut down Thursday after a fake grenade was found in a bag, officials said.

The device was reported around 4:30 a.m. when it was found in a bag at a TSA screening checkpoint, airport officials said.

The TSA security line has been closed due to a suspicious device being found during screening. Please check with your carrier to see if your flight is being impacted by this delay. We will post updates as they become available. — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018

An explosive unit was called to investigate if the device was active, but turned around when police discovered the grenade was a toy.

Police said a 17-year-old Boy Scout was carrying the toy as part of an exercise on what not to bring to an airport.

BREAKING: 17-year-old Boy Scout detained after security scare at @HobbyAirport. @houstonpolice say he was carrying a toy grenade in his bag. No word on any penalties. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/T2UIObbhCH — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) June 7, 2018

The teenage was kept for questioning. It is unclear if he will face charges or fines.

The checkpoint was reopened just after 5:30 after the device was removed.

Airport officials said travelers should expect delays and to check with airlines to see if flights were affected.

