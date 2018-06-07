News

Boy Scout detained after fake grenade causes security scare at Hobby Airport

By Lea Wilson - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - A checkpoint at William P. Hobby Airport was shut down Thursday after a fake grenade was found in a bag, officials said.

The device was reported around 4:30 a.m. when it was found in a bag at a TSA screening checkpoint, airport officials said.

An explosive unit was called to investigate if the device was active, but turned around when police discovered the grenade was a toy.

Police said a 17-year-old Boy Scout was carrying the toy as part of an exercise on what not to bring to an airport.

The teenage was kept for questioning. It is unclear if he will face charges or fines.

The checkpoint was reopened just after 5:30 after the device was removed.

Airport officials said travelers should expect delays and to check with airlines to see if flights were affected.

