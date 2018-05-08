Possible active tuberculosis case confirmed at Kempner High School, officials say

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Fort Bend Independent School District officials said a possible case of tuberculosis has been discovered at Kempner High School.

Officials said that due to the level of interaction with the infected individual, the health department has notified a group of students and staff who will require testing.

Here is a link to a general information sheet about tuberculosis.

A letter was sent home to parents that read, in part, "Fort Bend Clinical Health Services has notified Kempner High School about a case of active tuberculosis (TB). Tuberculosis is a bacterial illness acquired through breathing in infected droplets from the cough or sneeze of a person with active TB. Tuberculosis is not easily transmitted. It is spread when a person inhales airborne germs over a long period of time in a confined area from someone with the disease who coughs or sneezes."

