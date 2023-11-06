What’s on the ballot? Here’s what you should know about Proposition B in Houston

HOUSTON – We are taking a closer look at the city of Houston’s Proposition B ahead of the Nov. 7 General and Special Election Day.

What is Proposition B?

According to Fair Houston, the proposition would address the underrepresentation in the Houston-Galveston Area Council, a group of governments covering 13 counties that doles out billions of federal and state dollars per year to its members. It would adopt a population proportional voting system.

Currently, over 57% of the people in the 13-county region represented by the council live in Houston and Harris County, but only have 11% of the voting power on the board.

Just last year, the council voted to distribute less than 2% of $500 million in federal Harvey recovery funds to Houston, despite the overwhelming majority of damage occurring in the city, according to Fair Houston’s website. They say this bias has hurt Houstonians.

Proposition B would ensure that everyone in the region has a fair voice and fair representation in important decisions about how billions of dollars are spent for transportation infrastructure, flood control, workforce development, and childcare, the organization stated.

Fair Houston stated that the proposition is supported by all leading mayoral candidates, both Democrat and Republican, including Sheila Jackson Lee, John Whitmire, Gilbert Garcia, Robert Gallegos, Lee Kaplan, MJ Khan, and Jack Christie.