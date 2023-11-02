What is Proposition 9? Inside what it means for Texas teacher pensions

On the ballot on Nov. 7 is Proposition 9, also known as HJR 2, which is “the constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”

As the Texas Tribune notes, this means during the regular session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 10, which would provide some retired Texas teachers with cost-of-living raises to their monthly pension checks. For some, this is the first raise they will see in almost 20 years.

But to afford these raises, lawmakers need to ask voters to allow them to use $3.3 billion from the general revenue fund and move it to the retired teachers fund.

See the full Texas Legislature proposed amendment information about Proposition 9.