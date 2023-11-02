65º
Join Insider

Politics

What is Proposition 9? Inside what it means for Texas teacher pensions

The proposed constitutional amendment would authorize a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Proposition 9, Texas
Texas flag blowing in the sun (Canva, Canva)

On the ballot on Nov. 7 is Proposition 9, also known as HJR 2, which is “the constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”

As the Texas Tribune notes, this means during the regular session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 10, which would provide some retired Texas teachers with cost-of-living raises to their monthly pension checks. For some, this is the first raise they will see in almost 20 years.

But to afford these raises, lawmakers need to ask voters to allow them to use $3.3 billion from the general revenue fund and move it to the retired teachers fund.

See the full Texas Legislature proposed amendment information about Proposition 9.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email