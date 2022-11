The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Galveston County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area.

You can find more information about the Galveston County election here.

Texas General Election Results Find Race Results

Visit the Decision 2022 page of Click2houston.com for complete election results and news.