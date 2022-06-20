Houston-area airports suffer widespread cancellations, delays as summer travel peaks

FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on a Boeing 737-9 Max airplane takes off on a flight to San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Dozens of flights along the U.S. West Coast were canceled Friday, April 1, 2022 as Alaska Airlines pilots picketed during ongoing contract negotiations with the airline. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

HOUSTON – Airports across the U.S. have experienced widespread flight cancellations and delays as the summer travel season reached its peak.

The cancellations and delays also affected both Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airports this past weekend.

As of Monday, FlightAware is reporting 25 flights delayed and five cancellations at Bush Intercontinental. At Hobby, 24 flights were delayed and two were canceled.

The cancellations came about a month after airlines kicked off the summer travel season by canceling about 2,800 flights in a five-day stretch around the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Airlines are struggling with shortages of workers, especially pilots, that are hurting their ability to operate all their planned flights. Pilot unions at Delta, American, and Southwest have said their airlines were too slow to replace pilots who retired or took leaves of absence during the early part of the pandemic.

The airlines blamed bad weather and the Federal Aviation Administration, an arm of the Transportation Department that manages the nation’s airspace.

To check your flight status, you can click here for Bush Intercontinental Airport, or here for Hobby Airport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.