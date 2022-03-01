DECISION 2022: Texas judicial primary election results from the state Supreme Court to district judges

After the polls close on Tuesday, March 1 in Texas, primary election results for several judicial positions will be available below. This includes positions on the Texas Supreme Court, Appeals Courts, and District Courts.

Winning candidates for each party will advance to the general election in November. Only contested races are listed.

Results from judicial races in other parts of Texas can be found on the Texas Secretary of State website. Results from additional judicial contest can be found on local county election results sites.

ADDITIONAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Texas Statewide Races - Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, and more

U.S. Representative Races - Texas

Texas Board of Education Races

Texas State Senate and State Representative Races

Countywide Races, including Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, and more