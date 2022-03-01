DECISION 2022: Primary election results for local races in Harris County and surrounding counties

After the polls close on Tuesday, March 1 in Texas, primary election results for local races in a dozen local counties including Harris County will be available below.

Winning candidates for each party will advance to the general election in November. Only contested races are listed.

The results for Harris County are listed first. The remaining counties are presented in alphabetical order.

ADDITIONAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Texas Statewide Races - Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, and more

U.S. Representative Races - Texas

Texas Judicial Races

Texas Board of Education Races

Texas State Senate and State Representative Races