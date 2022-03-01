70º

LIVE

Politics

DECISION 2022: Primary election results for local races in Harris County and surrounding counties

Tags: Decision 2022, Texas Primary, Election, Election Results

After the polls close on Tuesday, March 1 in Texas, primary election results for local races in a dozen local counties including Harris County will be available below.

Winning candidates for each party will advance to the general election in November. Only contested races are listed.

The results for Harris County are listed first. The remaining counties are presented in alphabetical order.

Harris County Primary Election Results

Brazoria County Primary Election Results

Chambers County Primary Election Results

Fort Bend County Primary Election Results

Galveston County Primary Election Results

Grimes County Primary Election Results

Liberty County Primary Election Results

Matagorda County Primary Election Results

Montgomery County Primary Election Results

Polk County Primary Election Results

San Jacinto County Primary Election Results

Wharton County Primary Election Results

ADDITIONAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Texas Statewide Races - Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, and more

U.S. Representative Races - Texas

Texas Judicial Races

Texas Board of Education Races

Texas State Senate and State Representative Races

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.