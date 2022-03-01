DECISION 2022: Primary election results for Texas Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General and more

After the polls close on Tuesday, March 1 in Texas, primary election results for several statewide positions will be available below. This includes Texas Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Texas Comptroller, Land Commissioner, and Agriculture Commissioner, as well as regional state board of education positions.

Winning candidates for each party will advance to the general election in November. Only contested races are listed.

Complete results from around the station can be found on the Texas Secretary of State website.

ADDITIONAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

U.S. Representative Races - Texas

Texas Judicial Races

Texas State Senate and State Representative Races

Countywide Races, including Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, and more