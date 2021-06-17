After Trump's flattery, GOP hits Biden as weak on Russia

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber as the House returns following a recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON – Republicans are accusing President Joe Biden of being weak on Russia after his summit with Vladimir Putin, conveniently ignoring four years of Putin flattery from former President Donald Trump.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Biden had given Putin a “pass” at their summit in Switzerland Wednesday, while Trump said the U.S. “didn’t get anything” from the meeting. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a potential 2024 contender, declared, “America today is weaker than it was on the world stage just 48 hours ago.”

It's a curious line of attack from a party that largely turned a blind eye as Trump spent four years praising the Russian strongman, including stunning comments at a 2018 joint press conference in Helsinki during which Trump sided with Putin over his own intelligence agencies' conclusion that Russia had meddled in the 2016 U.S. to help elect Trump.

And it comes as Republicans have struggled to drag down Biden's approval ratings, which have been buoyed by praise of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“President Biden should have used yesterday’s summit to show that the United States will hold Russia accountable for its long list of transgressions, Instead, he gave Vladimir Putin a pass," McCarthy tweeted. “We need real leadership that puts the American people first again.”

Calling into Sean Hannity’s Fox News Channel show, Trump said Biden's summit had accomplished too little — repeating criticism Trump himself faced for holding two summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that produced few measurable changes, while elevating the dictator on the world stage.

"We gave a very big stage to Russia and we got nothing,” Trump said Wednesday night. “And you know, you have to form your own judgments, it’s not for me to say. But I will say that I think it was a good day for Russia. I don’t see what we got out of it.”

Pompeo told The Associated Press that Biden had missed “a chance to make it clear to the Russians that their maligned activity was not acceptable and to make clear that we were going to impose real costs in the event that they continued it.”

