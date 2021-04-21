Houston leaders decry voting bills moving through Legislature

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a rally against voting legislation in Houston on April 21, 2021.

HOUSTON – Houston leaders gathered Wednesday to denounce voting bills that are moving through the Texas Legislature.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins were joined by other lawmakers for a news conference to discuss House Bill 6 and Senate Bill 7 – legislation aimed at changing the way elections are run in Texas.

Turner said the bills amount to a revival of Jim Crow-era laws. He said that if they’re passed, it will lead to less access to the polls and intimidation of voters.

“They’re not good for this state,” Turner said.

Hollins, who oversaw the 2020 election, said his expansion of polling locations, including 24-hour and drive-thru voting, said the bills are only aimed at making it more difficult for people of color to cast their ballots. He said it is imperative that voting opportunities be expanded to eligible voters instead of restricted.

“We need to protect this as basic America, democratic principles,” Hollins said.

Proponents have said the bills are aimed at making elections more secure and cracking down on voter fraud.

According to the Texas Attorney General’s website, the state has successfully prosecuted 534 election fraud offenses against 155 people since 2005.

