Texas Supreme Court rejects first GOP lawsuit over convention cancellation

HOUSTON – The Texas Supreme Court rejected the first of two lawsuits filed by Republicans over the cancellation of the party’s in-person convention that was scheduled to happen in Houston this week.

In the decision issued Monday, seven of the nine justices said parts of the lawsuit filed by members of the Republican Party against Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the city and the Houston First Corporation have merit. However, the justices said the court does not have jurisdiction to force Houston First, which oversees the George R. Brown Convention Center where the party’s convention was to be held, to allow the convention to take place.

Justice John Divine dissented, and Justice Jeffery Boyd did not participate in the decision.

A second lawsuit filed by the Texas Republican Party against the same parties is set to be heard in a Houston courtroom Monday morning.

The lawsuits came after Turner ordered Houston First to cancel the convention, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

This story is developing.