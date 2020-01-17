LIVE STREAM: US Rep. Sylvia Garcia to speak about being an impeachment manager
HOUSTON – U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, of Houston, is expected to speak Friday about her role as an impeachment manager.
The Democrat was named this week to the team of seven House members who will be responsible for the prosecution of President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial in the Senate. The trial begins next week.
Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of Garcia’s news conference at 10 a.m.
