'I take my responsibility seriously’: US Rep. Sylvia Garcia, of Houston, among 7 named to impeachment prosecution team

HOUSTON – U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, of Houston, is among the team of seven House members who will serve as prosecutors during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the “managers” of the Senate trial Wednesday ahead of a vote to send the articles of impeachment to the other side of the Capitol.

In a tweet, Garcia said she is honored to be on the impeachment team and takes her responsibility seriously.

Honored to be one of seven House Impeachment Managers who’ll be making the case to the American people.



For me this is about upholding my oath of office.



I take my responsibility seriously because we’re working to defend our Constitution at a pivotal moment in our democracy. — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) January 15, 2020

Garcia, a Democrat, is relatively new to Congress. She won the Texas House District 29 seat in 2018 and was sworn in on Jan. 3 of last year. She has been appointed to subcommittees of both the Judiciary Committee and the Financial Services Committee.

Before Congress, Garcia served as a state senator for six years.

Garcia has a long political history in Houston and Harris County that dates back to the 1980s, when she was named as the presiding judge of the Houston Municipal Court system by former Houston Mayor Kathryn Whitmire. She became Houston’s controller in 1998.

She was elected to the Harris County Commissioner’s Court in 2002. She lost her reelection bid in 2010.

Garcia is a native of Palito Blanco in South Texas. She’s also a graduate of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University.