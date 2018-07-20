UPDATE: Houston Methodist Hospital doctor shot to death by man on bicycle in Medical Center

Authorities said Friday they are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a doctor on a bicycle near the Texas Medical Center and then fled on a bicycle.

The shooting was reported about 8:50 a.m. in the 6700 block of Main Street.

Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner with the Houston Police Department said during a news conference the man fired multiple shots, hitting the doctor at least once.

"The suspect was on a bicycle as well, rode past the doctor, turned and fired two shots. The doctor went down immediately,” Finner said.

VIDEO: Police give update on deadly shooting in Texas Medical Center

The doctor, who worked at Houston Methodist and has not yet been identified, was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A bike and several shell casings could be seen laying on the ground near where the doctor was shot.

Finner said investigators are questioning witnesses and hope the many surveillance cameras in the area will lead them to the shooter.

It is unclear if the doctor was targeted or if the shooting was random.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.