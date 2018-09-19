Police search for 2 men involved in smash-and-grab robbery at Galleria

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for at least two men who robbed a store inside the Galleria Wednesday.

Police said the men were involved in a smash-and-grab at a business on the second floor around 1:10 p.m.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

Police said the men fled to the parking garage, but have not been found.

We've got a number of officers in & outside the Galleria Mall at 5085 Westheimer searching for at least two male suspects involved in a smash and grab robbery at a business on the second floor. No one injured. Incident reported about 1:10 pm. Expect delays in the area. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 19, 2018

