Pizza delivery driver shot to death while walking back to car in N Harris County

SPRING, Texas - Deputies are investigating after a pizza delivery turned into a deadly shooting in north Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Kendall Manor Apartments on Inverness Forest Boulevard near FM 1960.

Deputies said the pizza delivery driver was at the complex to deliver food. Shortly after completing the delivery, as he walking back to his vehicle, someone opened fire on the driver, killing him, authorities said.

A witness told authorities he heard gunshots and saw two black men running away from the scene before fleeing in a gray vehicle.

When the witness approached the area, he saw the driver laying between two vehicles with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies are still working to learn more details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

