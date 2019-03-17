Photo released of man accused of shooting at HPD officer during chase in northwest Houston

The Houston Police Department released a photo of a man who police believe shot at an officer during a chase on foot Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported about 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Spenwick Drive.

The man fled from the HPD officer and shot at him during the pursuit, police said. Neither the officer nor member of the public was injured during the shooting, police said.

Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

