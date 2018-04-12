Suspect identified after mother of 5 shot to death in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A mother was killed after being shot in the chest while sitting in a car in a convenience store parking lot in northeast Houston in Dec. 2017, police said.

Police said a man rode up to the car in the Sav-Mart Discount Supermarket parking lot in the 4800 block of Laura Koppe Road on a bicycle and fired multiple shots at the car around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect in the case has been identified as 43-year-old Alfred Steven Washington.

Police said Angelique Stafford, 39, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 40-year-old man inside the vehicle was also injured during the shooting. He was treated at the scene and later released.

Stafford was a single mother of five.

Her murder has left those close to her heartbroken.

"She (Stafford) was a good-hearted person. I want to send a shoutout to her family. She will be a friend to me forever," said a woman who asked not to be identified.

Schawana Johnson, Stafford's oldest daughter, is trying to stay strong for her siblings.

"Everything is on my shoulders. Nobody understands. Everything is on me right now. I've never done a funeral. I don't know how to do an obituary. I don't know how to plan it," Johnson said.

Stafford's family believes her death was the result of a recent disagreement she had had with someone during a conversation on a cellphone.

"I get a phone call that he came back up there and shot her in the car point blank and the passenger that was with her," Johnson said.

"I need justice. You cannot keep walking on the streets. That's really what's making it tough for me, knowing that he's on the streets. That's making it more harder for me," Johnson said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Stafford's family with expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Tipsters will remain anonymous and can earn up to $5,000.

