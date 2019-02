HOUSTON - A man who was lying on train tracks Saturday was struck by a train in East Downtown, according to authorities.

The man was struck near the intersection of Sampson and McKinney streets around 4:50 p.m., officials said.

Union Pacific Railroad police are investigating the incident.

The man's identity wasn't immediately available and authorities said they aren't sure if the man was dead before the train hit him.

