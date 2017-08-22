Parents' plea for help in finding teenage couple missing for days

HOUSTON - The last time anyone saw 13-year-old Jeremy Ogden, of Humble, was 3 a.m. on Sunday.

His family said he kept going into his older sister’s bedroom.

By Sunday morning, his sister’s keys and car were gone, and so was Jeremy.

His 13-year-old girlfriend, Halie Journet, is missing, too.

Their families are worried.

"They don't have any money,” said Toni Ogden, Jeremy’s mother. “I don't know how they're eating."

“When we went to her bedroom, her mother said she wasn't there,” said Andre Journet, Halie’s father.

“You're not in trouble,” said Mary Journet, Halie's grandmother. “We just want you to come home.”

The two are believed to be in a gray Nissan Altima SL with paper tags and a cheetah print license plate cover.

The families are afraid that the 13-year-olds could be driving through the busy streets of the greater Houston area.

“We've been driving around, searching the streets, searching the neighborhoods, searching anywhere he might go,” said Toni Ogden.

Ogden said this out of character for her son, but wonders if he's being driven by grief.

“His oldest brother was his best friend and his idol,” said Ogden. “He was active-service military. He passed away on July 11. That's been really hard on him.”

Both mothers had messages for their children, who have been gone for nearly 48 hours.

“I'm just really scared and worried,” said Ogden. “I just want him to come back home.”

“I just want her to know that we love her,” said Journet. “There's nothing you can do that would erase the love that we have. We want her to just come home. We can work anything out.”

Their parents are asking the public to be on the lookout for a gray 2015 Nissan Altima SL with paper tag number 47P5505.

Jeremy is believed to have a phone that only workes on Wi-Fi.

His parents have turned the service on, but they have not had any pings that would find the teens' location. The phone seems to be out of power.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Harris County Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.

