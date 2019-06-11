Pair charged in chase, $1 million drug bust granted $150,000 bond

Jason Holmes (left) and Laura Longoria (right) listen to proceedings during a hearing in Houston on June 11, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man and a woman who were arrested Monday after authorities said a chase ended with a $1 million drug bust have been granted bond.

Jason Holmes and Laura Longoria were each charged with drug possession after a chase through southeast Houston that ended on the Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway service road and the Interstate 610 South Loop. Holmes was also charged with evading arrest.

VIDEO: Chase ends with $1 million drug bust, police say

During a hearing Tuesday, prosecutors said officers who were conducting a narcotics investigation noticed the driver of a gray pickup commit several traffic violations. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away and led officers on a 38-minute chase that ended when the pickup was blocked by traffic, prosecutors said.

Officers found a plastic tub in the back seat of the truck with several packages inside that were wrapped in black tape, prosecutors said. Investigators determined those packages contained 12,816.60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, prosecutors said. Officers also found 10 grams of heroin in the vehicle, prosecutors said.

VIDEO: Pair charged in chase, drug bust appear in court

“During the interviews, both defendants admitted the packages wrapped in black tape were drugs, but both claimed they did not know what kind of drugs,” the prosecutor said during Tuesday’s hearing.

The judge said both Holmes and Longoria were also wanted on warrants out of the San Antonio area.

Longoria was ordered held in jail on $150,000 bond, while Holmes was ordered held on $155,000 bond.

