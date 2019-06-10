$1 million worth of drugs found in pickup after southeast Houston chase, police say

HOUSTON - About $1 million worth of drugs were found in a pickup Monday after a chase through southeast Houston that ended with two people taken into custody, police said.

The chase started about 11:20 a.m. in the area of Almeda Genoa Road and Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway.

Officers chased the gray pickup to NASA Road 1 before going back onto I-45.

VIDEO: SKY2 follow chase through southeast Houston

Authorities tried to conduct a P.I.T maneuver on the truck but were unsuccessful.

The chase ended on the service of the Gulf Freeway near Interstate 610 South Loop, where officers took the male driver and a female passenger into custody.

Police said the chase was part of a narcotics investigation and that a search of the truck turned up 10 kilos of methamphetamine and some heroin.

VIDEO: Man, woman surrender after chase

No injuries were reported.

Both the man and woman will be charged with evading arrest and drug violations, police said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.