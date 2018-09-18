Onalaska ISD superintendent is under fire after racist remarks made on Facebook post

HOUSTON - The superintendent for Onalaska Independent School District near Livingston is under fire for a Facebook comment he left on the Houston Chronicle's Facebook page.

Lynn Redden's post, which has since been deleted, contained a blatantly racist remark.

The comment was posted on the Houston Chronicle's Facebook page under an article about the Texans’ recent loss. The comment was deleted but not before someone took a screen-grab.

"That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I have seen in the NFL. When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback," the post said.

According to the Chronicle, Redden regretted the post and said he thought he was responding to a private message.

The Onalaska school board sent us this statement:

"The OISD does not condone negative comments or actions against any race. The district values every individual and therefore the district will take the appropriate measures to address the situation expeditiously and completely."

Channel 2 has learned the school board will hold a special meeting this Saturday to discuss possible action regarding the superintendent and his contract.

