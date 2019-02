HOUSTON - Deer Park police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Feb. 9, officials said.

Angelica Sanchez was last seen wearing a gray and black speckled sweat pants with a maroon and yellow T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Deer Park Police Department at 281-479-1511.

