NTSB begins examining cockpit voice recorder from cargo plane crash

WASHINGTON - Officials at the National Transportation Safety Board on Saturday began examining the cockpit voice recorder recovered from the site where a cargo plane crashed into Trinity Bay last week.

The NTSB released video that showed technicians removing the CVR from murky water in a cooler sealed with tape that read, “Evidence.” The CVR was found Friday in the waters just off Chambers County.

Atlas Air flight 3591, which was being operated on behalf of Amazon, crashed Feb. 23 in the waters off Anahuac in Chambers County, about 40 miles short of its Houston destination.

The three people aboard the twin-engine Boeing 767 were killed. The bodies of Sean Archuleta and Conrad Aska have been recovered. Human remains believed to belong to the third person have also been found.

Investigators are still combing the crash site for the flight data recorder, which is commonly known as the “black box.”

Video obtained by KPRC showed only a second of the plane, which seemed to be traveling at a steep angle toward the ground.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

