These are the victims of the Trinity Bay plane crash

Sean Archuleta is seen in this undated family photo shared with KPRC2 by a friend of the family on Feb. 25, 2019.

ANAHUAC, Texas - The three-person crew of a cargo jet perished Saturday when the aircraft crashed into Trinity Bay.

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the Atlas Air flight 3591, which was being operated on behalf of Amazon, to plunge into the water about 40 miles southeast of its Houston destination.

Investigators said Monday they have recovered two bodies from the wreckage, and are still looking for a third. The search for the plane's black box was called off Monday due to weather conditions.

Here is what we know about the victims.

Sean Archuleta

Capt. Sean Archuleta was catching a ride to Houston aboard the Boeing 767 when it crashed. He was scheduled to fly another aircraft upon his arrival, according to Mesa Airlines.

Jonathan Ornstein, CEO of Mesa Airlines, said Archuleta had worked for the company since 2013.

Ornstein released the following statement:

“This is a sad day for the entire Mesa family as we mourn the loss of Capt. Sean Archuleta. Our thoughts are with Sean’s family, the families of the two Atlas Air pilots, and the whole Atlas Air organization. This is a loss for all of aviation.”

Pilots Conrad Aska and Ricky Blakely

Law enforcement authorities said pilots Conrad Aska, of Miami, and Ricky Blakely, of Madison, Indiana, were also killed in the crash.

Atlas Air confirmed in a written statement that the company is working with authorities and is offering care and support to the family of those affected.

Bill Flynn, CEO of Atlas Air issued the following statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected. This is a sad time for all of us. Our team continues to work closely with the NTSB, the FAA and local authorities on the ground in Houston. We would like to commend the efforts of all of the first responders. We sincerely appreciate their efforts and support in the investigation.”

This story will be updated with any information learned about the two other victims.

