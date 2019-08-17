News 2 Know: Ransomware attack hits Texas governments, baby boy dies at apartment and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Weather

Splash-n-dash variety storms will wind down soon after sunset and we'll sit warm and muggy in the mid-80s later this evening. The weekend will be a pretty typical one for August: hot and hazy with highs in the mid-90s, a small chance to see some isolated downpours fire up by the afternoon. Next week, more of the same although we could see some deeper slugs of moisture creeping in from the Gulf which will beef up our rain chances by next weekend. Check Justin's full forecast here.

At least 20 local governments in Texas hit by ransomware attack

Patrick Lux/Getty Images

A ransomware attack has impacted at least 20 government entities in Texas, according to the Department of Information Resources.

HPD: 9-month-old boy dies at apartment complex

KPRC2 The scene where a 9-month-old child died at an apartment complex on Aug. 16, 2019.

Channel 2 Investigates has learned from the Houston Police Department that a 9-month-old boy died Friday at an apartment complex along Westheimer Road.

5 things to know about Griddy's wholesale energy deal

Griddy/KPRC2

Griddy is a company that says it provides Houston customers with wholesale energy prices.

Texas Rangers determine no investigation necessary into Galveston PD after mounted escort incident

KPRC2

The Texas Rangers determined there was no need for an investigation into the Aug. 3 arrest of Donaly Neely by the Galveston Police Department.

6th request for stay of execution denied for convicted killer Larry Ray Swearingen

Larry Swearingen

Larry Ray Swearingen's sixth request for a stay of his execution was denied Friday, according to authorities.

Father charged after man, dog killed by 12-year-old driver, police say

A man and his dog died after being struck by a vehicle at an apartment complex in west Houston, according to police.

On this day

In 1954, the first issue of Sports Illustrated hit the newsstands across the nation.

