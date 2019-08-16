At least 20 local governments in Texas hit by ransomware attack

HOUSTON - A ransomware attack has impacted at least 20 government entities in Texas, according to the Department of Information Resources.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is assisting into the investigation by coordinating state agency support through the Texas State Operations Center, officials said.

Resources are being deployed to the most critically impacted jurisdictions by the DIR, the Texas Military Department, and the Texas A&M University System’s Cyberresponse and Security Operations Center.

Those impacted are advised to contact their local TDEM Disaster District Coordinator. DIR said it is dedicated to respond quickly to this attack and provide the necessary resources to bring these entities back online.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.