HPD: 9-month-old boy dies at apartment complex

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates has learned from the Houston Police Department that a 9-month-old boy died Friday at an apartment complex along Westheimer Road.

The case is under investigation.

HPD received a call from the Houston Fire Department shortly after 10:30 a.m. to meet firefighters at an apartment complex along Westheimer. A child was in an unresponsive state, according to HPD.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw HFD working on the 9-month old boy. The child was transferred to Memorial-Hermann and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives from HPD's Special Investigations Unit along with an investigator of the Crime Scene Unit were at the scene most of the afternoon.

Child Protective Services was contacted, as well, according to an HPD detective.

Shortly before 1 p.m., two adults left an apartment with blankets over their heads. Police officers walked beside them escorting the two individuals. One female was carrying a toddler.

Yudith Nunes, who is a close friend of the family, said of the victim: “He was so little, so I don’t understand what was going on.”

Nunes added, "They are very good parents. ... I can’t believe that happened.”

