Houston-area man known for making videos critical of police, arrested in child sex assault from 2002

DEER PARK, Texas - A Houston-area man, who is known for making YouTube videos criticizing police, was arrested by McAllen police officers after being charged with sexual assault of a child.

The allegations against Earl Worden date back to 2002. New evidence was obtained by Deer Park police that led to the charge.

Over the years, Worden has appeared in dozens of YouTube videos, criticizing law enforcement officers and challenging the legal limits of where people are allowed to record videos and take photos.

Worden is already a convicted sex offender.

It is not clear why he was in McAllen, but he will eventually be brought back to Harris County to face a judge on the new charge.

