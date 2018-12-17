New Caney ISD teacher, coach accused of abusing 2 young foster children

NEW CANEY, Texas - A New Caney Independent School District teacher and coach is accused of physically abusing two foster brothers.

Joshua Bruce is charged with injury to a child.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, Bruce and his wife acted as foster parents to the two brothers -- ages 3 and 5 -- prior to adopting them in October.

Investigators acted on a tip that the brothers were being abused and arrested Bruce, 27, on Dec. 13 at New Caney ISD.

Bruce, 27, was placed on administrative leave after his arrest, according to the district.

A New Caney ISD spokesperson told KPRC2 in a statement, "The arrest is related to allegations made in Liberty County and does not involve New Caney ISD schools or students. Student safety is a top priority for New Caney ISD, and the district will take appropriate actions to ensure the continued safety of students and staff."

