Photos, videos show devastating aftermath of powerful Morocco quake

More than 2,400 people were killed in a
6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the north African country of Morocco late Friday.
The search for survivors continues Monday as aid teams struggle through rubble and devastation to reach remote mountain areas.
MORE: Morocco quake: This is how Houstonians can help
