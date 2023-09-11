Morocco quake: This is how Houstonians can help

A child reacts after inspecting the damage caused by the earthquake, in her town of Amizmiz, near Marrakech, Morocco, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

HOUSTON – Morocco earthquake survivors are struggling in the aftermath of a magnitude-6.8 tremor that hit Friday night in the region south of Marrakech, and now, aid groups are working to help those affected.

Here are some of the groups working to help and ways for you to assist. We know Houston is a giving place and many of you want to help out where you can.

“Your emergency gift supports CARE’s Earthquake Response in Morocco, mobilizing now in the hours just after the devastation. Our response prioritizes women and girls, the elderly, families with young children, and those unable to access other emergency services,” the organization says on its website. You can help here.

Nonprofit Direct Relief responds to major earthquakes with long-term medical aid. It is accepting help here.

is one of the many organizations quickly responding to the disaster, sending teams to Morocco to assess local needs and provide aid for the injured. Send your donation here.

Global Giving, an organization that works with local nonprofits, is collecting donations to help survivors in the immediate aftermath and then support long-term efforts for affected communities.

The organization said on YouTube, “Islamic Relief teams are on the ground assessing the damage and preparing an effective response in coordination with the local authorities. People are sleeping outside, houses are damaged, families are broken. Our Moroccan brothers and sisters need us now.” The organization is asking for help here.

is coordinating with SAMU, a Spanish medical emergency organization, and their emergency response teams are on the ground mobilizing and assessing the most urgent needs of survivors. Their focus is on assisting search and rescue operation to meet the growing need for medicines, care, and medical equipment. You can help here.

On its official blog, the Red Cross said its teams and Red Crescent teams are responding.

“Moroccan Red Crescent (MRCS) teams were on the ground immediately, coordinating closely with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and local authorities to assess the situation, support in the search and rescue operation and provide help to affected people. They are providing first aid, psychosocial support and helping transport the injured to hospitals,” the aid organization said on its blog Sunday. “Some of the worst affected areas are quite remote and mountainous and, therefore, hard to reach. However, the IFRC is working hard to support the national Moroccan Red Crescent Society to assess the situation.”

UNICEF shared this message that read, in part, “In the immediate aftermath of any major earthquake, search and rescue is the first priority and the Government of Morocco is leading on search and rescue efforts. UNICEF is following the situation closely and is ready to support the Government of Morocco to meet the urgent needs of families.” The organization is asking for help here.

Zakat Foundation of America, a US-based, Muslim-run charity organization, is asking for aid funds, as well as aid in terms of $35 medical supplies and hygiene kits, $45 tent and floor mat, a $50 food pack for a family of five and $200 food packs for four families. You can help here.

