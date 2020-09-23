77ºF

Need a job, Houston? Walmart is hiring 20,000 workers at its fulfillment centers across the U.S. for holiday season

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

FILE - This Tuesday, March 17, 2020 file photo shows a Walmart in Warrington, Pa. A growing number of U.S. companies are pledging to give workers time off to vote in the presidential election this November, an effort thats gaining steam despite the governments reluctance to make Election Day a federal holiday. Walmart says it will give its 1.5 million U.S. workers up to three hours paid time off to vote.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
HOUSTON – In need of a job this holiday shopping season? Walmart is hiring!

The largest retail department store in the U.S. plans to hire 20,000 workers for their eCommerce fulfillment centers across the country.

Walmart says it is increasing the demand for online retail based on their COVID-19 pandemic response and customer feedback, according to a news release from the retail giant. It is also paying attention to customer shopping trends and wish lists to prepare themselves for the upcoming holiday shopping season, such as matching the same in-store inventory on the Walmart website.

Candidates who apply and are hired will be able to start their first shift after 48 hours. Starting pay is approximately between $15-$24 per hour based on location, position, and schedule.

Walmart will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year due to the pandemic, according to CNN business. The company plans to offer more Black Friday deals online.

Walmart has hired more than 500,000 workers since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the news release said.

Interested applicants can click here to apply for one of the available positions.

