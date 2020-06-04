LIVE: Memorial service for George Floyd held in Minneapolis

The first of several memorial services for George Floyd is being held Thursday in Minneapolis.

Floyd, a native of Houston’s Third Ward, died while being detained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. Video showed one of the officers kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for air.

After Thursday’s service, Floyd’s body will be taken to North Carolina for a memorial service there over the weekend before being brought home to Houston for a public visitation and funeral early next week.

Follow our coverage of Thursday’s service in the blog below.

