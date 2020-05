Published: May 26, 2020, 10:26 am Updated: May 26, 2020, 10:55 am

Pizza Hut wants to celebrate all graduating seniors by giving away half a million free pizzas.

Pizza Hut has partnered with America’s dairy farmers to offer one free medium 1-topping pizza to all 2020 graduates.

Sign up for a Hut Rewards account here to claim your free pizza.

The promotion is redeemable online through June 4.