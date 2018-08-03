LIVE: NASA to announce new astronaut class Friday

HOUSTON - The next class of NASA astronauts will be announced Friday, and they will be the first to man space vehicles owned by commercial companies.

In all, eight astronauts will be assigned to initial test flights and missions to the International Space Station.

In 2015, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, Eric Boe, Douglas Hurley and Sunita Williams were assigned to the commercial crew program to provide the astronaut’s perspective during commercial crew development. However, a NASA spokesman said that does not guarantee those four astronauts will be assigned to an actual mission.

The eight NASA astronauts will also be joined by a Boeing astronaut.

The announcement is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. at the Johnson Space Center.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the announcement.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.