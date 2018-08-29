Morton Ranch student accused of threatening to blow up school appears in court

HOUSTON - The Morton Ranch High School student accused of threatening to blow up the school briefly appeared in court Tuesday night.
Braden McDaniel, 17, was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a terroristic threat, according to officials from the Katy Independent School District.
McDaniel walked into probable cause court late Tuesday night, took a seat and was then escorted out of the courtroom by a deputy. He never appeared before the judge because he made bond, according to officials at court.
Katy ISD officials said McDaniel’s threat was verbal and never mentioned guns or other weapons.
In a letter sent to parents, school leaders said McDaniel never took any action and there were no injuries.
