Morton Ranch student accused of threatening to blow up school appears in court

At left, Braden McDaniel walks into a Houston courtroom Aug. 28, 2018. At right, McDaniel is seen in a mugshot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 28, 2018.

HOUSTON - The Morton Ranch High School student accused of threatening to blow up the school briefly appeared in court Tuesday night.

Braden McDaniel, 17, was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a terroristic threat, according to officials from the Katy Independent School District.

McDaniel walked into probable cause court late Tuesday night, took a seat and was then escorted out of the courtroom by a deputy. He never appeared before the judge because he made bond, according to officials at court.

Katy ISD officials said McDaniel’s threat was verbal and never mentioned guns or other weapons.

In a letter sent to parents, school leaders said McDaniel never took any action and there were no injuries.

VIDEO: McDaniel briefly appears in court

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.