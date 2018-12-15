More than 90 cats, dogs head to Minnesota, thanks to Astros player Lance McCullers

HOUSTON - A bus full of four-pawed friends drove north on their quest for a forever home, thanks to Astros player Lance McCullers Jr.

Just over 90 cats and dogs from the Harris County Animal Shelter were loaded onto a bus, which will take them to an animal rescue in Minneapolis.

Organizers said they're thankful for McCullers' help.

Most of the animals have been socialized because they've spent time in a foster home. They've also been temperament tested and quarantined.

