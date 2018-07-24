More than 100 animals found living in unsuitable conditions at SW Houston apartment

HOUSTON - More than 100 animals were seized Tuesday from a southwest Houston apartment, according to authorities.

WATCH: Animal seizure in southwest Houston

Officials with the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force and Houston Humane Society said 13 ferrets, 16 sugar gliders, 22 chinchillas, two prairie dogs, 11 guinea pigs, six African grey parrots, 32 cockatiels and three dogs were seized from an apartment in the 10200 block of Sugar Branch Drive.

Officials said the animals were kept in conditions unsuitable for living and that some were without food and water.

Some of the animals required urgent medical care.

The animals were discovered when authorities served an eviction notice.

The animals will be housed and cared for at the Houston Humane Society until permanent custody is determined.

Authorities said a criminal investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.