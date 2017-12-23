Missing Spring teen believed to be in Houston area, deputies say

HOUSTON - A missing 16-year-old girl from the Spring area is believed to be in the Houston area, Montgomery County deputies said.

Stephanie De La Torres Sanchez was last seen at her Spring home on Dec. 13 wearing a black and white exercise shirt, Capri blue jeans with a white stripe and black-and-white running shoes, deputies said.

She is described to have black hair with dyed red ends.

Deputies said she is believed to be in Houston with her boyfriend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.

