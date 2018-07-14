Missing dog appears to be sold on popular website, owner says

HOUSTON - A family having work done at their house noticed their dog was missing and were shocked to see his face listed on a sales post on OfferUp.

Mike Fuqua said that without a doubt the black poodle terrier mix is his adopted dog, Bruno Mars.

"That’s kinda one of the frustrating parts. We see our dog but we can’t reach out and talk to him," Fuqua said. "Bruno is fully grown, 20 pounds and is all black and has some premature gray hair."

Bruno has only been a member of the family for four months.

Bruno Mars was last seen at his home Thursday off Cedarbrake Drive and Pech Road in Spring Branch.

"We had some commercial cleaner in our house that was cleaning up and Bruno disappeared," Mike Fuqua said.

The next time Bruno was spotted was hours later in an OfferUp post created by a person named Cindy.

"When I saw sold and I saw the dollar sign that’s what got me alarmed," Mike Fuqua said.

The confusing post also listed the dog for sale for zero dollars. Mike Fuqua hopes she’s not desperate to get rid of Bruno.

"Ever since I got this message last night, I wasn’t able to return a response to her on the list itself and now the post has been removed," Mike Fuqua said.

Though the picture doesn’t show one, Mike Fuqua said Bruno was wearing his red collar and has a microchip with information on how to contact them.

The family just wants their loving pet home.

"Bring Bruno home," Mike Fuqua said.

The family is offering a reward for Bruno’s return. They said Bruno be can be dropped off at Memorial Vet Clinic, at 1379 Voss Road, with no questions asked.

