Missing College Station man could be headed for Houston

HOUSTON - Randy Samuel Tumaliuan Casey Roblyer, 24, has been missing from his College Station home since Jan. 7, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Roblyer is 5-feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, DPS said.

Read the missing persons bulletin here

Roblyer requires medical care and is possibly in need of medical attention, DPS said. He could be en route to the Houston or the Colorado area, DPS said.

