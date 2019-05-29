Men dressed as DEA agents attempt to enter Pearland home, police say

HOUSTON - Pearland police said two men attempted to get inside a home by impersonating Drug Enforcement Agency agents Tuesday.

Around 7:15 p.m., police said two men dressed in blue jeans and black shirts that had DEA lettering on the front and police lettering on the back approached a home in the 11500 block of Ivory Creek Drive, in the Shadow Creek Ranch subdivision.

Police said both men were armed with handguns and were wearing balaclavas to cover their faces.

One of the men banged on the door and yelled, "DEA," according to police. The men claimed they had a search warrant for the residence.

When a person inside the home told the men that the police had been called, the men left the scene in an older, black Chevrolet SUV (possibly a Suburban or Tahoe) with paper plates, according to police.

Pearland police were not able to find the men when they searched the area.

A Ring doorbell camera captured video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jernigan by phone at 281-997-4144 or by email at JJernigan@PearlandTx.gov.

